Saif Ali Khan To Aditi Rao Hydari - Know The Bollywood Celebs With Royal Lineage

Bollywood is one of the biggest entertainment industries across the globe. The love that Bollywood celebrities receive from their fans is bonkers and at times overwhelming too. Most of these actors are treated like royalty by their fanbases in India as well as abroad but the enigma of this industry is such that it managed to entice people from the royal families as well.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan's 'Sacred Games' Tops Netflix's Best Releases Of 2019

Here are some Bollywood actors who belong to royal families:

1) Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is the son of late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who was the last Nawab of Pataudi before the title got abolished by the government of India in 1971. However, people still refer to Saif as Nawab, rather the Nawab of Bollywood after the demise of his father. The Pataudi Palace underwent restoration and refurbishment and Saif was given back its possession in 2014.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Quips About Comparison With Jon Snow, Says 'he's No Match For Uday Bhan'

2) Aditi Rao Hydari

Born into two royal lineages of Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari and that of J. Rameshwar Rao from the family of former Raja of Wanaparthy, Aditi chose to actor and kickstarted her career in Bollywood with Sringaram in the year 2007. Aditi has thereafter starred in several films and has created a niche for herself in the industry.

Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari: The Padmaavat Actor Shoots For 'Cheers To That!' With Janice

3) Kiran Rao

The perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan's wife Kiran Rao belongs to the royal family of J. Rameshwar Rao. Her grandfather was the King of Wanaparthy, Telangana. Kiran is also related to the actor Aditi Rao Hydari as they both are first cousins. Kiran is also one of the eminent celebs of Bollywood because not only is she a producer, but also a screenwriter and a director.

Also Read | WATCH: With Two Different Cakes And Fans Galore; Bollywood's 'Mr Perfectionist', Aamir Khan Rings In His 54th Birthday Celebration With Wife Kiran Rao

Image courtesy: Aditi Rao Hydari and Aamir Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.