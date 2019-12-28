Saif Ali Khan Quips About Comparison With Jon Snow, Says 'he's No Match For Uday Bhan'

Saif Ali Khan opened up about his character from his upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and its comparison to the Game Of Thrones character Jon snow. The Kurbaan actor, while talking to a leading entertainment portal, revealed that his character Uday Bhan Rathod is much cooler than the Game Of Thrones character. He joked about the comparison and said that Jon Snow is no match for his antagonistic character Uday Bhan Rathod.

As the movie is gearing up for its release on January 10, 2020, the promotions for the film are in full swing. The movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior features actor Ajay Devgn as the Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare and Saif Ali Khan as the villain Uday Bhan Rathore against whom Tanaji fought bravely in the battle of Sinhagad.

The makers of the film have been sharing updates with character posters and songs through their social media accounts since the announcement of the film.

While most of the posters unveiled feature actors Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in different poses, one particular poster of Saif as Uday Bhan Rathod went viral on the internet not only because of the effectively evil characteristics of the villain that it brings out but also for the pose in which Saif is seated.

Fans have since likened the poster to that of HBO's fantasy epic drama Game Of Thrones' poster that features actor Kit Harrington as Jon Snow.

Saif Ali Khan aces the evil look

Saif Ali Khan looked sinister and intimidating in the poster posing as the villain of Tanhaji. Netizens lauded the striking poster for Saif Ali Khan's menacing look thus creating anticipation for the release of the film.

However, a few of the fans had compared the poster to that of the HBO epic fantasy series Game Of Thrones where actor Kit Harrington, who played the role of Jon Snow, can be seen in a similar pose with a sword in his hand. Actor Ajay Devgn had released the poster through his social media account.

Take a look at his post:

