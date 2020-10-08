Bollywood Comes Out In Support Of PM Modi's 'Jan Andolan' Campaign; Kriti, Shraddha Join

Bollywood celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and many more, on Thursday took to their Twitter handle to show support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign 'Unite2FightCorona'.

Kangana Ranaut urged people to "pledge" to unite and fight in the testing times of the pandemic. "The worldwide crisis of Corona may have many setbacks but it has the possibility of bringing us together like never before, let's pledge to #Unite2FightCorona @narendramodi @PrakashJavdekar thanks for this initiative #Unite2FightCorona," she tweeted.

India’s fight against coronavirus is people driven and gains its strength from its healthcare warriors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as he urged people to follow appropriate Covid-19 protocols. The Prime Minister urged the people to always follow social distancing norms and expressed confidence that the country will be victorious against the pandemic.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had on Wednesday said the prime minister will launch a “jan andolan” campaign to impart information about following Covid-19 protocols especially during the upcoming festival season.

"Let us #Unite2FightCorona! Let us always remember: Wear a mask. Wash hands. Follow social distancing. Practice ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’ Together, we will succeed. Together, we will win against COVID-19," Modi said in another tweet.

The “jan andolan” campaign involves putting up of hoardings, wall paintings, electronic display boards in government premises, involvement of local and national influencers to impart Covid-19 awareness, running mobile vans for regular awareness generation and distribution of pamphlets and brochures. It will also involve seeking support of local cable operators for running Covid-19 related messages and the government will launch a coordinated media campaign across platforms for effective outreach.

We need to fight this together!

I support our PM’s Jan Andolan against Covid!

Do gaj ki doori, Mask hai zaroori! 😷

Please wash your hands frequently and maintain social distancing. #Unite2FightCorona 🙏🏻💪🏻@narendramodi https://t.co/DuVhdLnXLW — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) October 8, 2020

Thank you sir. Best to be reminded not to let our guard down. We can and will beat this together. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/lGUPS8pD4Y — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 8, 2020

My 3 mantras to make India safe : Wear my mask, wash my hands, social distancing.

Let’s join PM’s Jan Andolan against Covid.@narendramodi @PMOIndia @MIB_India #Unite2FightCorona. — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) October 8, 2020

Do gaj ki doori mask hain zaroori #Unite2FightCorona 🙏. Don’t fight each other fight corona ! https://t.co/ik2huWEanu — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 8, 2020

Meanwhile, India’s COVID-19 tally stands at 9,02,425 active cases at the moment, and 1,05, 526 deaths in total. However, almost all industries have now been fully or partially opened up as the nation seeks to bring the economy back on track

(with PTI inputs)

