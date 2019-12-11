Bollywood Designers Who Make Your Favourite Celebrity Look So Good

Fashionistas from India have claimed that Indian fashion is all about presenting tradition in a modern way. You might have seen some Bollywood celebrities wearing outfits which have a very minute detail works done on it. The incredible designs are created by some of the famous celebrity designers of Bollywood. Here are the top 5 designers of Bollywood, famous for their incredible outfit designs.

Top celebrities designers of Bollywood

Read Fashion: 4 Bollywood Celebrities Who Give Netizens Major Sari Goals

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra entered the Bollywood industry to pursue a career in modelling. After he failed at it, he began designing clothes and today, Manish Malhotra is one top Bollywood celeb designers in town. He is known to revamp traditional wear designs to modern looks.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Sabyasachi Mukherjee started his designing career in 1999. This Kolkata based designer has been influenced by his root and heritage and this can be seen in some of his designs. He is good at designing traditional Indian outfits with detailed work done on it.

Read Bollywood Fashion Icons Give Style Goals With Their Blue Hues

Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta is one of the leading fashion designers in India. She began her career in fashion designing at the age of 19, where she volunteered for Lakme Fashion Week. The designer is known for the names she gives her collection and some of her aesthetic designs are known as contemporary and traditional with a twist of modernity to it.

Read Bollywood Fashion: Here Is The Guide To Dress In Layers, Celeb Style!

Ritu Kumar

Ritu Kumar launched her clothing in 1969 and since then the tiny studio on the outskirts of Kolkata grew to become India’s biggest brands in the fashion industry. There are under 27 stores across the country under the name of Ritu Kumar. Her designs are a collection that redefines age-old Indian traditions in the contemporary era, creating a style that is both rich in Indian aesthetics and modern sophistication.

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla

The duo started their clothing line in 1986 and have been working together in the industry for 30 years. The duo is best known to infuse aesthetic and modern designs. Many celebrities have chosen their wedding outfits from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Read Bollywood Fashion Icons Give Style Goals With Their Blue Hues

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.