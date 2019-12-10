The Debate
Bollywood Fashion: Here Is The Guide To Dress In Layers, Celeb Style!

Fashion

Here is a complete Bollywood fashion guide on how to dress in layers. Read on to know best tips and tricks from your favourite B-Town celebrities. Know more.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
bollywood fashion

The pleasant winter calls for layered outfits, with scarfs and jackets. Some of the celebs in B-Town have already donned the layering style several times. We take some inspiration from celebs who have mastered layering perfectly.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana has perfectly mastered the art of layering with massive cape over a jacket in an all-white ensemble. The four-layered look complimented his groomed look perfectly. We must say, Ayushmann Khurrana’s outfit game is always on point.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is the layering king, out of all his layered attires. The best one of these is the outfit that he had donned for an editorial shoot. Ranveer layered a bomber jacket over a three-piece suit. He wore a striped pant to complete his look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is competing with Ayushmann Khurrana in an all-white layered outfit that she donned in London. She looked fierce in the chic outfit. Deepika wore a big cut-out cape over her wide-legged pant-suit and completed the look with diamond studs.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh layered a multi-coloured print pantsuit with a white shirt. This basic layering is perfect for Indian weather. She completed the look with a hair bun and brown make-up highlights.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani’s casual layering for extreme cold is just the right amount of layering clothes. She donned an oversized jacket with a fur scarf. She looked winter prepared in the final look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

