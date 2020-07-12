Bollywood Families Quiz: Iska Mama, Uska Bhaiya, Find Out Who's Related To Whom In B-Town

Quick links:
Most actors in Bollywood are actually related to one another. In fact, several popular actors in the industry come from a long line of actors and filmmakers. Families like the Bachchan family, Kapoor family, Deol family, Khan family and the Roshan family are considered to be powerhouses in the Bollywood fraternity.
Even many invested Bollywood fans often forget about the different familial connections in Bollywood. With so many interconnected families, navigating Bollywood connections can be rather confusing. Here is a Bollywood families quiz that will test your knowledge of Bollywood connections.
5. Rahul Bhatt, sometimes called Sunny, is the son of Mahesh Bhatt and Kiran Bhatt. He is also related to Bollywood star Alia Bhatt. Rahul Bhatt became infamous for his friendship with David Headley, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
6. Nikhil Nanda is an Indian Businessman who has relations with both the Bachchan and Kapoor families. He is married to Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter.
7. Alvira Khan Agnihotri is the daughter of Salim Khan and Salma Khan. She is also the sister of Salman Khan. Helen is her stepmother.
8. Abhishek Kapoor is an actor, director and producer, who is the first cousin of Tusshar Kapoor. Their parents are siblings.
