Bollywood Families Quiz: Iska Mama, Uska Bhaiya, Find Out Who's Related To Whom In B-Town

Most actors in Bollywood are actually related to one another. In fact, several popular actors in the industry come from a long line of actors and filmmakers. Families like the Bachchan family, Kapoor family, Deol family, Khan family and the Roshan family are considered to be powerhouses in the Bollywood fraternity.

Even many invested Bollywood fans often forget about the different familial connections in Bollywood. With so many interconnected families, navigating Bollywood connections can be rather confusing. Here is a Bollywood families quiz that will test your knowledge of Bollywood connections.

How strong is your knowledge of Bollywood connections?

If Abhay Deol is Dharmendra’s nephew, what is he to Karan Deol? How are actors Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor related to each other? Which Golmaal actor is closely related to beloved veteran actor Prem Chopra? Aamir Khan is distantly related to Ali Zafar. What is their familial connection? Who is Alia Bhatt's half-brother and Mahesh Bhatt's son? Who is Nikhil Nanda and how is he related to Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan? Who is Alvira Khan and how is she related to Helen? How is Abhishek Kapoor related to Tusshar Kapoor?

Answers for the above Bollywood families quiz

Abhay Deol is Dharmendra’s nephew, which makes him Sunny Deol's cousin. Hence, Abhay Deol is Karan Deol's uncle. Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor are actually second cousins. Sonam Kapoor's maternal grandmother and Ranveer Singh's grandfather and siblings. Actor Sharman Joshi, who featured in Golmaal, is married to Prerna Chopra. This makes Sharman Joshi the son-in-law of veteran actor Prem Chopra. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is distantly related to Ali Zafar. Ali Zafar's father-in-law's cousin's mother and Aamir Khan's mother are cousins.

5. Rahul Bhatt, sometimes called Sunny, is the son of Mahesh Bhatt and Kiran Bhatt. He is also related to Bollywood star Alia Bhatt. Rahul Bhatt became infamous for his friendship with David Headley, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

6. Nikhil Nanda is an Indian Businessman who has relations with both the Bachchan and Kapoor families. He is married to Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter.

7. Alvira Khan Agnihotri is the daughter of Salim Khan and Salma Khan. She is also the sister of Salman Khan. Helen is her stepmother.

8. Abhishek Kapoor is an actor, director and producer, who is the first cousin of Tusshar Kapoor. Their parents are siblings.

