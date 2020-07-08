Anushka Sharma Is All For 'recycling Malls', Says 'Shop Till You Drop Makes Sense Here'

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has been very vocal about issues like climate change & animal brutality. During the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, she has, time and again, urged fans to take all the precautionary measures. Now, the actor has posted about the first-ever recycling mall that has opened in Sweden.

Anushka Sharma’s Instagram Story

Sharing a picture of the recycling mall, Anushka informed her fans how Sweden has now opened its first recycling mall. According to her, it is the only place where the phrase ‘shop till you drop’ makes sense. The picture shared by her shows a two-storey building which is filled with lavish work done in white. Take a look at the picture shared by her here:

What are recycling malls?

Recycling mall is a mall where everything from clothes to DIY tools and everything for sale is recycled. It is created to revolutionise the joy of shopping in a climate smart-way. A recycling mall follows a ‘green role model’ concept where the waste is recycled without causing harm to the climate.

World’s First Recycling Mall

ReTuna Shopping Mall is a Swedish Mall in Eskilstuna where everything sold are second-hand products. In an effort to extend their support towards survival industrial death, Eskiltuna has now invested in an environmental-friendly mall. The mall has a coffee shop, a return depot along with gift-warping service.

After the items returned are sorted from the depot namely “Returen”, they are then distributed to the recycling shops. The staff of the shops then decide if the returned item has to be converted, refined, repaired or fixed. The end product is them ultimately put up for sale.

Along with the recycled mall story, Anushka also shared a funny moment of her husband Virat Kohli. In the video uploaded by her, Virat Kohli can be seen measuring food using what appears to be a weighing machine. Anushka Sharma revealed that her husband is very particular when it comes to eating. The couple can also be heart giggling in the video, as Virat measures the food. The funny video shared by her was accompanied by a heart and laughing emoticon.

