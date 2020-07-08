Unseen Pic Of The Day: This Photo Of Neetu Kapoor Shows The Various Roles She Has Aced

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor celebrates her birthday today, on July 8, and wishes have been pouring in for the actor from the members of the film fraternity and her die-hard fans. On the occasion of the Khel Khel Main actor's birthday, many unseen videos and pictures of hers, has been resurfacing on social media. One of these lovely posts by an Instagram page has an amalgamation of the actor's rare pictures which define her role as a talented performer as well as a loving wife.

Neetu Kapoor's rare pictures on her birthday

Talking about the post, the first picture has a collage of Neetu's childhood pictures as well as some of her beautiful pictures from her acting days. The second picture has her striking a pose with her late husband and legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. The rest of the pictures showcase the endearing bond between the Kabhie Kabhie actor and her husband.

While some pictures are from the sets of the many films in which they have starred together, other pictures are from after their marriage wherein they make way for the most adorable couple. Take a look at these rare unseen pictures of the actor on the occasion of her birthday.

Riddhima Kapoor shared a lovely wish for Neetu Kapoor

The actor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a sweet post for her mother on her Instagram handle. She shared a picture of herself, Neetu and her brother, Ranbir Kapoor, and captioned it with, “Happiest bday my Iron Lady I love you so much Ma". The picture has the trio all posing for a lovely selfie. The Amar Akbar Anthony actor can be seen donning a black attire with a golden neckpiece along with an emerald green ring. While Riddhima can be seen sporting a white attire and Ranbir can be seen sporting a green printed t-shirt. Take a look at the beautiful picture along with Riddhima's birthday wish for her mother.

The actor also welcomed a new family member, Doodle Kapoor-- a tiny little Shih Tzu pup recently. The Besharam actor had recently shared a heartwarming picture of herself cuddling the dog as she thanked her daughter for the 'cute button Doodle'. The actor is often hailed for her positive and heart-warming posts with her family on her social media.

