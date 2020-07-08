Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie spoofs Farah Khan in hilarious video, director reacts

Do choreographers take their dance steps home? If Johny Lever’s daughter Jamie Lever’s video on Farah Khan is anything to go by, that could be the truth. The actor-comedian had a hilarious spoof video on how the director-choreographer would go about her chores at home, and the latter was also impressed.

Titled ‘Farah Ghar Pe’ (Farah at Home), Jamie mimicked Farah Khan and how she will perform dance moves while doing the various activities at home. She is seen enacting a step from Desi Girl for dusting, Ek Pal Ka Jeena while pushing the drawer, Shava Shava while putting the waste in the dust bin.

Jamie then shows how Farah would give dance lessons to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif and others on video call amid the lockdown. There are hilarious lines like how Farah would say the kid is coming in between her hands for the hook step for Feviol Se and telling Katrina her ‘core isn’t strong’, referring to her abs, so she should do cleaning at home to build it.

Jamie nails Farah’s voice, the style of talking, the mannerisms and how she instructs the stars during the choreography. There’s also reference to husband Shrish Kunder as she says ‘You’re the serial killer’ referring to his recent web series and also shouted at him to fix the Internet and buy her a new phone, after being told that she had thrown it outside. The Housefull 4 star even jokingly asked who gave Chunky Panday her number.

Farah took it sportingly and called it ‘too funny.’ The Main Hoon Na director termed her ‘talented’, and she wanted to ‘hug’ and ‘gag’ Jamie at the same time. She also concluded with the hashtag ‘I hate my voice.’

Here’s the post

This is TOOO FUNNY.. https://t.co/NY2LTqnJ1R @Its_JamieLever Ur sooo talented! Want to hug u n gag u at the same time😂 #ihatemyvoice — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) July 8, 2020

Jamie is known for mimicking other stars too. Previously, she had also spoofed Sonam K Ahuja. A video with her father on a dialogue on Awara Paagal Deewana too had gone viral.

