Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week, From Taylor Swift's Shimmer To Kim Kardashian's Florals

This week started with a bang as the 2019 American Music Awards was held on Monday at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. The fashion police were on their feet as the looks from Monday itself had the audience go gaga over the celebrities' fashion choices and style. Apart from AMAs, there were a couple of other events too hosted across the week which marked the presence of some of the eminent faces of the industry in their custom-made Haute Couture. Hence, here is a roundup of all the best-dressed celebs of the week.

1) Taylor Swift

Miss Swift, who won the artist of the decade on Monday, at the AMAs, showed up at the red carpet of the award show in a custom-made shimmery dark green, high-slitted dress by Julien Macdonald. She paired the outfit with black over-the-knee boots and minimal black accessories. In terms of her makeup, Taylor did not go overboard this time too and decided to play safe with minimalistic makeup and nude lips which has been her statement style since quite some time now.

2) Lizzo

Lizzo, with her statement mini-purse, slayed at the red carpet of the 2019 AMAs. In terms of her outfit, the Truth Hurts singer donned a creamsicle orange tiered one-shoulder number with statement earrings and hair tied back. The best part about the ensemble was the tiniest purse that she carried which was indeed a rare sight and the audience loved it.

3) Billy Porter

The third best look too is from the AMAs and hands down has to go to Billy Porter for his all-white extravagant ensemble that he donned at the red carpet of the AMAs. Billy is deemed as the fashion icon of contemporary times and the actor did not disappoint the fashion police as he made heads turn with his all-white Thom Browne ensemble styled with hints of red and blue. The Pose actor paired his extravagant outfit with a statement Stephen Jones hat.

4) Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic stole the show at the 2019 Influencer Awards. Kim was there to celebrate the victory of her makeup artist and was seen donning a red high-slitted dress with floral prints which she paired with a sleek mid-parted hairdo and minimalistic accessories.

