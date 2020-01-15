Bollywood Films With Open Endings That Are A Must Watch; List Inside

Open-ended movies are a specific way of storytelling where the storyteller leaves it up to the audience to draw his own conclusion. Bollywood has seen many films which develop the plot throughout the narrative and leaves questions unanswered at the end of the movie. It takes the audience by surprise and forces them to think of various possibilities that may or may not fit the story. Studies have reportedly found that with an open ending, a movie maker is able to make the movie or story linger on the viewer’s mind for longer than otherwise. Bollywood has made many open-ended movies, including, Udta Punjab, Piku, Talvar and many more. But here is a list of Bollywood movies with an open ending that you must watch to feed your analytical skills.

Andhadhun

Starring Ayushman Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte, the movie was about a piano player who pretends to be blind as an experiment to create better music for himself. As the plot unfolds, he witnesses a murder. Following that, the murderers plot against him and actually take away his sight using medicinal drugs.

At the end of the movie, Ayushman’s character is seen narrating the whole story but when he is walking away, he hits a can with his walking cane leaving the viewers to wonder if he was actually blind.

Masaan

Starring Vicky Kaushal and Richa Chaddha, Masaan is an intense and dark story about an ordinary individual who experiences love and then loss. The lives of the characters shown in the film are intertwined, and this is revealed only at the end of the movie.

The movie ends at the scene where a boatman takes the two on a boat ride towards the famous Sangam. The two characters who never crossed paths in the entire movie meet in the last scene.

Lunchbox

This film is based on two strangers who exchange letters after Irrfan Khan’s character mistakenly receives a lunchbox from Nimrat Kaur’s character. They start developing a bond for each other and express their feelings and problems in their individual lives.

The story ended on a note where Nimrat tells Irrfan that she is moving to a different country. Irrfan finds himself with an urge to meet this woman and tries to trail back to her through the tiffin delivery system. The movie ends without revealing what happens.

