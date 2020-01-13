Bunker Is India's First Anti-war Movie That Does Not Glorify War

Bollywood is all set to see a movie that is one of its kind. Bunker is the tale of a soldier who fought a crucial war for his country and came out alive. But this story is not one that will glorify war and the bravery with which each soldier fights. The story is on the lines of a biopic, which will try to show the story of millions of soldiers to the masses.

Directed by Jugal Raja, the movie covers the dark side of war and has stuck to the more realistic side of it. It is an anti war movie. The movie will show the explicit details of what a soldier goes through and how it is so uncommon for them to discuss the harder parts of war or the life they live.

Bunker release date:

The movie is titled Bunker and stars Abhijeet Singh, who will be playing the role of Lieutenant Vikram Singh in the movie. The movie, which has been applauded at numerous film festivals for creating awareness on mental health issues amongst armed forces, recently received a release date. The movie will be releasing across the nation on January 17, 2020.

Bunker has been selected for film festivals

The filmmakers of Bunker have claimed that as a philanthropic move, they shall donate 100 per cent of their profits to Bharat Ke Veer and Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA). The movie, Bunker, was selected for popular International film festivals like Fiorenzo Serra Film Festival (Italy) and First Time Filmmaker Sessions (London). It was also selected for several other prominent Indian film festivals namely, Crown Wood International Film Festival (Kolkata), Jaipur International Film Festival, Diorama International Film Festival (Delhi), Jagran Film Festival (Mumbai), and many more. The film got critical acclaim. The director of the movie, Jugal Raja, even won Best Emerging Director at the recently concluded Ayodhya Film Festival (Uttar Pradesh).

Bunker movie trailer:

Picture courtesy: Screenshot from Bunker Trailer on Wagging Tail Entertainment

