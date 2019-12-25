Bollywood Inspired Fashion That Started Major Style Trends In India

Bollywood is known for challenging societal norms and standards. It is responsible for bringing popular culture in every house of the society. Apart from making meaningful and thoughtful movies with great messages, the Indian film industry has brought many traditional and cultural changes.

Hindi cinematic actors are loved and followed like Gods by their fans, for ages. Many times what actors wear onscreen people try to imitate the look. Here are the most trendsetter movies that made the audience go crazy behind the outfits-

Bobby (1973) – Polka dots

It was the grand Bollywood debut of Dimple Kapadia. She donned the iconic front-tying crop top. The crop top with full-sleeves had the popular polka dots design. It is still considered to be one of the best scenes in the movie when she walks on-screen with the attire.

Chandni (1989) - Vibrant chiffon sarees

Women of India went crazy as Sridevi donned the vibrant saree outfit. She made the vibrant chiffon sarees fashionable with films like Chandni and Mr India (1987). Every woman wanted to slay this chiffon sarees and woo their partners just like how Sridevi does with Anil Kapoor in the song I Love You from Mr. India. A popular moviemakers gave Sridevi a tribute by bringing back the Chiffon saree outfit in the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Jab We Met (2007) – T-shirts with Patiala salwar pants

No one has ever been able to make T-shirts and Patiala pants look as cool as Kareena Kapoor did in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met. For the longest time, everyone tried to embrace this combo as their fashion mantra. But, we all gave up eventually, at least in public.

Kareena is known for being amongst the most glamorous beauties of Bollywood. However, in Jab We Met, Kareena created a new trend in Indian society by wearing T-shirts and Patiala pants and made them look cool. For a very long time, everyone tried to pull off this fashion statement and it still is followed by many women.

