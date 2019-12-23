Varun's 'Dilwale' To Priyanka's 'Anjaana Anjaani': Here're Bollywood Christmas Movies

Christmas is that time of the year when all that one celebrates is love and togetherness. People, irrespective of which religion they belong to, bring in this festival with much love and enthusiasm, as one big, happy family. Bollywood too has shown its involvement by including Christmas celebrations in a few movies. Although the number of Bollywood movies celebrating the true spirit of Christmas is almost negligible in comparison to Hollywood movies, that does not mean Bollywood has ignored the festive season of Christmas completely. Here are some movies that have featured Christmas celebrations.

Dilwale

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Dilwale starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles and the plot revolved around the dynamics of a relationship and how love dominates overall. However, there was also this one particular scene in the film which involved Christmas in a rather beautiful way. It had Varun proposing to Kriti on the occasion of Christmas, in the backdrop of a super romantic set up.

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu

Directed by Shakun Batra, the film starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Imran Khan. The plot had everything moving around the Christmas and New Years' Eve as it is an unusual love story wherein Kareena and Imran get married while they are not in their senses and then try to fix their mistake by trying to spend time with each other and see if they are meant to be. It's between Christmas and New Years that Imran and Kareena try to work out their quickie marriage.

Anjaana Anjaani

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, this film starred Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor. The film is an unusual love story wherein the two meet for the first time when they are actually about to end their lives by committing suicide. However, both get chatty, relating their hardships and then decide to fulfil each other's unfulfilled wishes together before meeting at the same place to end their life on New Year's Eve.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

An Ayan Mukerji directorial, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The scene where Ranbir gives up on his biggest job offer to propose Deepika on the New Year's Eve. Deepika feels that maybe Ranbir will never come back to her, maybe they are never meant to be until someone knocks on the door and she sees Ranbir standing at her doorstep with a cake and a balloon. He greets her with a kiss and by the time Deepika tries to process what just happened, Ranbir proposes to her with a ring and promises to never leave her and go.

