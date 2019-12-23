Salman Khan's Most Successful Commercial On-screen Pairings In Bollywood

Salman Khan, who made his debut in Bollywood with the movie Maine Pyaar Kiya, has done at least 110 movies for Bollywood. He has won numerous awards including two National Awards and Filmfare Awards. He is regarded as one of the most entertaining actors in the industry. Salman Khan-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Kaun (1994) was the first Bollywood film to gross over 100cr domestically in India. After that, Aamir Khan’s Ghajini (2008) became the first Indian film to new over 100 cr domestically in India. In fact, many other movies starring Salman Khan have become members of the 100 cr club, making him a commercially successful actor. With light-hearted storylines, catchy dialogues, good music and dance numbers, his movies are recorded as entertaining movies of the year.

While Salman Khan is credited for the success of the movies, considering his stardom, his on-screen pairings are always talked about. Here is a list of the actor’s on-screen pairings from his top-grossing films.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif - Tiger Zinda Hai (438cr)

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s on-screen pairing has always created a buzz on the internet, owing to their friendship in the past. While Salman is credited for introducing Katrina to Bollywood, Katrina has always been loved on the big screen by the audiences. The duo was first seen together in a comedy film, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. Following this, they were seen together in several movies. Their latest movie together was Bharat, which too was a commercially successful one.

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor - Bajrangi Bhaijaan (433 cr)

Salman and Kareena have given blockbusters every time they have come together. Bajrangi Bhaijaan was one of them. They have been seen together in several other movies like Kyon Ki, Main Aurr Mrs Khanna, and Bodyguard. They have always been well received by the audience and critics.

Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma - Sultan (421 cr)

First time paired together, Anushka Sharma and Salman gave a blockbuster movie to Bollywood. The movie about a middle-aged wrestler was well received by audience and critics. Anushka Sharma, who played the role of Salman’s wife in the movie, received critical acclaim.

