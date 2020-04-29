From Sobhita Dhulipala To Esha Gupta: Bollywood Celebs Mourn Irrfan Khan’s Demise

Irrfan Khan passed away earlier today after a long battle against a neuroendocrine tumour, which is a rare type of cancer requiring extreme medical attention. This saddening news has brought in a period of mourning in the industry. Many actors took to social media to share their tributes and condolences for Irrfan Khan.

Bollywood mourns Irrfan Khan’s death

Made In Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala took to social media to mourn the demise of Irrfan Khan. She shared a picture of his quote, “With mirth and laughter let old wrinkles come”. She also added in the comments, “May his beautiful soul transcend this realm to the next, bringing as much joy and inspiration”.

Esha Gupta was also among the many actors mourning the death of Irrfan Khan. She shared a picture of the late actor on her social media. The actor even conveyed her condolences for the actor in the caption.

Chitrangada Singh was heartbroken to hear the news of the demise of her Yeh Saali Zindagi co-star. She even penned a heartfelt note conveying her condolences to Irrfan khan’s family. She even shared how she would always be in awe of his brilliance on the sets of their movie.

Sonal Chauhan was among the many others who did not want to believe the demise of Irrfan Khan. She even took to social media to convey the same in a saddening note. Sonal conveyed how Bollywood has lost one of its gems today.

Ameesha Patel also poured her love for Irrfan Khan as she took to social media to pay her tribute on hearing the news of the actor's demise. She shared a picture of Irrfan Khan with the words, “You will be missed” written across it. She also conveyed her condolences for the same.

Mithila Palkar had worked alongside Irrfan Khan in the film, Karwaan. The actor was also shocked to hear the demise of Irrfan Khan and took to social media to share a picture from their shoot. She also added, “Rest in peace, Sir. They don't make gems like you anymore”.

