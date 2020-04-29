Irrfan Khan passes away: Lata Mangeshkar mourns loss of National Award-winning actor

Lata Mangeshkar was among the celebrities who expressed her grief after the death of Irrfan Khan on Wednesday. The legendary singer termed him as an ‘extremely talented’ actor and said that the news had deeply saddened her, while conveying her humble tribute to the actor.

READ: Irrfan Khan's 'Piku' Co-star Amitabh Bachchan Mourns His Loss With Heartwarming Tribute

Here’s the tweet

Bahut guni abhineta Irrfan Khan ji ke nidhan ki khabar sunkar mujhe bahut dukh hua. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 29, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan, Taapee Pannu and Sonam K Ahuja and many other stars shared their sorrowful thoughts on the demise on Twitter.

Irrfan, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and returned from treatment in the UK last year, passed away at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was admitted a day before after suffering from colon infection. He was 53.

READ:Irrfan Khan's Death: Actor Kunal Kemmu Pays His Profound Respects To 'one Of A Kind' Actor

His team released the following statement

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Irrfan had shot to fame with Mira Nair’s Academy-nominated Salaam Bombay in 1988. The turning points in his career, however, were the critically acclaimed negative roles in Haasil and Maqbool at the start of the millennium.

Irrfan Khan had won the National Award for Best Actor his work in Paan Singh Tomar. He was known for his numerous other acclaimed works in films like The Namesake, The Lunchbox, Talwar, Piku and Hindi Medium that fetched him numerous awards.

READ:Irrfan Khan's Demise: Rajasthan CM Gehlot Pays Tribute; prays For Star's Soul And Family

He was notable for his work in Hollywood, with roles in films like Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Life of Pi, The Namesake and Inferno.

Irrfan was last seen in Angrezi Medium, the last major film to release before the COVID-19 pandemic, and earned praises from celebrities after its digital premiere.

READ:'A Versatile Actor': I&B Min Prakash Javadekar Expresses Condolences On Irfan Khan's Death

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.