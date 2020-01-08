'Koyla', ' Rock On' And Other Bollywood Movies Shot In North East India

Bollywood movies have always tried to offer a peek into picturesque locations. While many movies are shot in exotic locations abroad, other film-makers resort to exotic Indian locations.

According to reports, a small number of Bollywood movies are shot in Northeastern states like Sikkim, Shillong, Arunachal Pradesh in lieu of the region's remote location and closeness to the border.

Here is a list of some of the movies shot in the Northeastern states of India.

List of Bollywood movies shot in North-Eastern states of India

Ek Pal (1986)

The movie starring Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, and Farooq Sheikh in the lead, was reportedly shot in Assam. Apart from Assam, the Kalpana Lajmi directorial was also shot in several locations of Shillong and Jorhat.

Released in 1986, the movie narrates the tale of a woman, who finds love elsewhere when her husband gets busy with his work-life.

Koyla (1997)

The movie, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Amrish Puri in the lead, reportedly had some portions shot in Arunachal Pradesh.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the movie's popular song- Tanhai Tanhai, was shot in Shungester Lake, Tawang. Reportedly, after the shooting of the song, the lakeside has turned into a popular tourist attraction in Arunachal Pradesh and is often called as "The Madhuri Lake".

Daman (2001)

The movie, starring Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Suri in the lead, was reportedly shot in Assam. The Kalpana Lajmi directorial was reportedly shot in Guhwati, Assam. Released in 2001, the movie won Raveena Tandon her first National Award.

Rock On 2 (2016)

The movie, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Rampal in the lead, was reportedly shot in the valleys of Meghalaya. The movie narrates the tale of a rock band who finds music in the valleys. Besides Meghalaya, the movie was also shot in Shillong.

Rangoon (2016)

The movie starring Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor in the lead, was reportedly shot in the picturesque hills of Arunachal Pradesh. According to the reports, the Vishal Bharadwaj directorial was primarily shot in Ziro Valley, amidst the serene mountains.



