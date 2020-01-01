Three Bollywood Movies Where The Supporting Actors Stole The Limelight

Supporting actors are usually given less credit in a movie, as the story always revolves around the lead cast. But there are occasions when the supporting character of a film manages to steal the limelight by their extraordinary performances. Read on to know more about the movies where the supporting actors of Bollywood who stole the limelight.

Movies where the supporting actors stole the limelight

Priyanka Chopra in Bajirao Mastani

Priyanka Chopra Jonas played the supporting role to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s titular character Bajirao, and Mastani, in the Bajirao Mastani. In this historical drama, PeeCee was seen playing the role of Kashibai, Bajirao’s first wife. The actor stole the limelight with her performance, and fans adored the actor even more in the movie. For her role in the film, Priyanka received high praise from critics.

Dipannita Sharma in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl was a 2011 rom-com, where Ranveer Singh was featured in the lead role, opposite Anushka Sharma. Dipannita Sharma was seen playing the supporting character in the film, for which she was critically acclaimed. The movie was subjected to mixed reviews, but it went on to be a commercial success. Dipannita Sharma’s performance in the movie was appreciated by critics and fans alike.

Supriya Pathak Kapur in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

In this Sanjay Leela Bhansali flick, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen in the lead roles. But there was one actor in the cast that managed to grab almost equal attention of the audience as the lead actors, and it was Supriya Pathak Kapur. For her role as Dhankor Baa, the actor received critical acclaim. She was seen in a challenging role, which she justified effortlessly, according to fans on the internet. The movie went on to be a massive box-office hit and all the above-mentioned characters were the highlight of the film, with Dhankor baa being a fan-favourite.

