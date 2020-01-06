Diljit Dosanjh Birthday: Bollywood Movies Of The Punjabi Munda

Diljit Dosanjh, who shot to fame post the success of Udta Punjab, is quite famous for his charismatic demeanour and onscreen performances. He is a singer as well as a television presenter, and a social media influencer. The famous singer has given many movies in the Hindi cinema industry. Here is a list of his best Hindi movies.

Udta Punjab

The actor made his Bollywood debut opposite superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film Udta Punjab in 2016. The film did extremely well at the box-office. His performance in the film was highly appreciated. Also, his innocence and chemistry with Kareena Kapoor Khan was the highlight of the film.

Phillauri

Diljit Dosanjh's second film Phillauri was based on a novel which tells the story plot of a friendly ghost. He played the role of a popular Punjabi singer in the film who dies in the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy. The actor romanced alongside Anushka Sharma in the film. The actors shared a sizzling chemistry in the film, which again made the audience fall in love with Diljit.

Soorma

Soorma was a biopic based on the life of a former captain of India’s Hockey team, Sandeep Singh. Diljit Dosanjh essayed the character of Sandeep Singh, while Taapsee played the role of Diljit’s love interest in the film. Diljith and Taapsee’s lovey-dovey onscreen romance was truly impressive. The film did a good collection at the box-office.

Welcome to New York

Diljit also shared the screen space with the Dabangg actor Sonakshi Sinha in the 2018 release film Welcome to New York. The movie was a 3D comedy flick, which tanked miserably at the box-office. The film went unnoticed from the audience, but their on-screen chemistry was appreciated by critics.

Arjun Patiala

The film features Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. The storyline of the film revolves around a newly appointed police officer who attempts to curb crime and corruption in his town with the help of his sidekick. In the movie, Diljit played the role of Sub-Inspector Arjun Patiala.

