Best Horror Books That Will Give You A Nail-biting Experience

Horror books give you thrill through the powers of your imagination. The best part about reading a horror book is that you can create images of everything that happens in your head. Here are a few psychological horror books that you must read for a chilling experience.

Best horror books that are highly gripping:

1. Haunted

Haunted is a book written by Chuck Palahniuk. The speciality about the book is its narration. It consists of a collection of short stories. The story revolves around people who are in a retreat where they cannot contact the outside world. Each of them has eerie experiences, unaware of the experiences of one another. The book has been described as gripping.

2. Dracula

Dracula has been written by Bram Stoker. The format of writing is what has caught the attention of the readers. The book is set in the Victorian age and hence, most details are implied instead of being said directly. If the book is not read closely, the reader tends to miss the details. This book is highly recommended by critics.

3. Geek Love

Geek Love is a book written by Katherine Dunn. The book is loved for its plot. The story revolves around a family that is full of freaks. They start a freak show of their own. What follows is the manipulation of characters which is physical as well as emotional. The turn of events is such that the reader is left spellbound at the end of it.

4. Rosemary’s Baby

Rosemary's Baby is a book written by Ira Levin. The book was also made into a film in the year 1968. It went on to win the Academy Award as well. The story revolves around a young couple who moves to a new place and the eerie incidents that follow. The book is appreciated for the story and the narration style.

Read Adriana Trigiani Switches Publishers For Next Books

Also read These Young Adult Fiction Books Must Be Added To Your Reading List Next

5. Woman At Point Zero

Woman At Point Zero is a book written by Nawal El Saadawi. The story of this novel has been described as gripping. The story is told in the form of an interview. The one being interviewed is a murderer. Why she becomes a killer is what the story is about. This book will give you goosebumps.

Read Rudyard Kipling Books, Poems And Short Stories That You Must Read

Also read Sidney Sheldon Books That Offer Best Mix Of Crime And Passion!