Bollywood Party Row: Mumbai Mayor Questions Kareena Kapoor; 'not Right To Be Carefree'

In the wake of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, actors Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora have tested positive for the virus. Soon after the news about their diagnosis surfaced on the Internet, the BMC officials are working to trace others who were in close contact with the duo.

The Bollywood party controversy sparked a debate where Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar expressed her displeasure over the same. She spoke about stars flouting COVID-19 norms and asked for strict action against the celebrities present at the party.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said that the two actors had tested positive for the coronavirus and those who came in contact with them were traced, with tests conducted. The results of which are awaited. They have even sealed the houses of the two stars and have set up COVID testing camps for their neighbours.

Mumbai Mayor on the carefree attitude of stars amid COVID-19

While speaking to the reporters on Monday, Kishori Pednekar questioned why shouldn't people who flout COVID-19 norms face actions.

"It does not suit well to act carefree when the COVID-19 pandemic has not ended. We have contacted the Grand Hyatt Hotel where a party was held and Kareena attended it. We are tracing others who were present there," the mayor said. Adding more, she said, "The BMC staff has also contacted the physician of the two actors and both are under home isolation. I can understand if some teenagers were present at such a party. It is their age and they like to enjoy it, but people should take utmost precautions. Those who are in the limelight, why don't they fear COVID-19?"

With the actor apparently taking utmost care and precautions while isolating herself, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has claimed that it has sealed Kareena's residence. Apart from sealing her residence, the medical teams of BMC will conduct RT-PCR testing of the residents staying in the building of the two COVID positive stars.

Now after Kareena and Amrita, their close friends Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan have also contracted the deadly virus. According to reports, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan, who are close friends of Kareena, have also tested COVID positive with mild symptoms of cold and fever.

Following Kareena's diagnosis, her spokesperson had clarified on her behalf in a statement that read, "As soon as she tested positive she has quarantined herself and is following the necessary precautions and protocols to deal with the condition. It is not fair to put the blame on her and say that she has been irresponsible and let her guards down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also has the concern and care for safeguarding her family."

IMAGE: PTI/Instagram/Amuaroraofficial