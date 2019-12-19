Bollywood Classics: Ghungroo, O Saki Saki And Others That Inspired Popular Tracks In 2019

In 1931, when Ardeshir Irani catapulted Alam Ara (a Bollywood classic), he would have perhaps never imagined the movie will usher a new trend in Bollywood. Reportedly, Alam Ara was the first Bollywood movie to have introduced music in films to the Indian audience. The west reportedly proclaims Bollywood to be a 'song and dance industry' due to the inclusion of song and dance sequences in their films. And rightly so, the Indian audience's affliction to Bollywood music has been proved through the years. Even after hundred years, music remains to be an important part of the Hindi Cinema. Here is an exclusive list of songs that were massively popular among the Indian audience in 2019 and were incidentally remakes of Bollywood Classics. Have a look at them.

Bollywood classics that were remade in 2019

Ghungroo

The party number is a modern twist to Pankaj Udas' popular ghazal, Ghungroo. The remake featuring Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor is one of the biggest hits of recent times. The latest version of Ghungroo is composed by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani and is sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao.

The Jawani Song

This peppy party number is from Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2. The popular song is an official remake of Randhir Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan's upbeat song, Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani from their hit film, Jawani Diwani. The original song was composed by music maestro R.D. Burman and is sung by Kishore Kumar, while the remake is composed by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani, and is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev.

Ek Toh Kaam Zindagani

The song featured on popular celebrity Nora Fatehi is an official remake of Kalyanji- Anandji's composition from the 1986 hit movie, Janbaaz. The original track was sung by Sapna Mukherjee, while the remake is sung by Neha Kakar and Yash Narvekar. The Bollywood remake featuring Nora Fatehi is one of the most popular songs of the year.

O Saki Saki

The scintillating dance number is from Nikkhil Advani's Batla House, the song is picturised on popular celebrity Nora Fatehi. The original track, O Saki Saki, is composed by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani for the film, Musafir. The remake of the hit number is composed by music comper Tanishk Bagchi and is sung by Neha Kakkar and Tulsi Kumar.



Some other Bollywood classics that were remade in 2019:

Paisa Yeh Paisa (Total Dhamaal)

Mungada (Total Dhamaal)

Gud Naal Ishq Mitta (Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga)

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga)

Akhiyo Se Goli Maare (Pati Patni Aur Woh)



