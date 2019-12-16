Street Dancer 3D’s Latest Poster Reveals Nora Fatehi In A Sizzling Avatar; See Pic

Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor has been one of the most anticipated projects of 2019. It has managed to steal the limelight ever since the announcement was made. Recently, the makers released the film's posters which featured the leading cast members, and the latest to join the league reportedly is Nora Fatehi.

Nora Fatehi sizzles on Street Dancer 3D’s poster

Nora Fatehi has always managed to surprise her fans with her sizzling dance moves. The Dilbar dancer is now all set to show off her dancing skills in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D. From the looks of it, Nora’s fans are in for a treat.

The makers of Street Dancer 3D released an official poster featuring Nora Fatehi. Her character looks like a promising and a full-fledged one in the dance flick. She looks like a professional dancer straight out of dance troupe.

In the newest poster of Street Dancer 3D, Nora Fatehi looks gorgeous in a red and black outfit. She is wearing silver hoops with black stilettos. Sharddha Kapoor also warned the audience that Nora Fatehi will “burn the dance floor with every move”.

Check out Nora Fatehi’s Street Dancer 3D poster here:

While talking about her role in Street Dancer 3D in an earlier interview, Nora Fatehi had said that the dance levels that she has attempted in the film are something she has never touched. She also said that there is a meaty acting part for her as well in the film. She also said that her character will have various emotional angles and that it is going to be an exciting journey.

The trailer of Street Dancer 3D is all set to release on December 18, 2019. The film is the third instalment of the ABCD franchise. Street Dancer 3D is all set to hit the theatres on January 24, 2019.

