Shakti Mohan Has Been A Part Of These Popular Bollywood Songs | Watch

Shakti Mohan is one of the best dancers in India. She owns her own dance brand called 'Nritya Shakti'. Shakti is the younger sister of the very popular singer, Neeti Mohan and an older sister of the dancer and actress, Mukti Mohan. Here are all the Bollywood songs that Shakti Mohan has been a part of. Read ahead to know more-

Bollywood songs that Shakti Mohan has appeared in

Tequila Wakila

Tequila Wakila an item song featuring Shakti Mohan from the movie, Samrat & Co. (2014). The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Ankit Tiwari, and choreography is by Ganesh Acharya. The movie cast includes Rajeev Khandelwal, Madalsa Sharma, and Gopal Dutt, in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a small town tycoon, who is murdered. His daughter hires a private investigator to catch the real culprit.

Aa Re Pritam Pyaare

Aa Re Pritam Pyaare is an item song, featuring Shakti Mohan, along with Mumaith Khan and Maryam Zakaria. The song is from the movie Rowdy Rathore (2012). The song is sung by Sajid-Wajid, Mamta Sharma, and Sarosh Sami. Rowdy Rathore cast includes Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Nassar in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a con man, who uncovers a deadly secret and must save his lady love, the small-town locals and the little girl who insists she's his daughter, from the mob.

Amma Dekh

Amma Dekh is an item song featuring Shakti Mohan, from the movie Nawabzaade (2018). The song is sung by Gurinder Seagal and Sukriti Kakar. The movie cast includes Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, and Raghav Juyal in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around three best friends, who fall in love with a simple, stay-at-home girl from their neighbourhood. As they all go out of their way to win her love, they are pitted against each other in their efforts.

