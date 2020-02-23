The Debate
Times When Shakti Mohan Performed The 'full Split' Amazingly; See Pics & Videos

Television News

One of thefamous dance steps of Shakti Mohan that are popular among all her other steps is the amazing "full split". Check out her videos and pics performing it

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shakti Mohan

Shakti Mohan is one of the finest dancers Bollywood has. She entices her fans with her killer dance moves - be it in movies or in dance reality shows. The dancer also has an amazing sense of fashion and her wardrobe collection is always appreciated by her fans.

She is also a social media buff and she keeps on updating her Instagram handle with some throwback pictures and fun videos that show her goofy side. One of her famous dance steps that are popular among all her other steps is the "full split". So to check out some of her full split pictures and videos, have a look below-

Also read | Shakti Mohan’s Outfit Is Perfect For A Summer Outing With Your Girl Gang; See Pics

Times when Shakti Mohan has done the full split amazingly, have a look-

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shakti Mohan (@mohanshakti) on

Image courtesy: @mohanshakti

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shakti Mohan (@mohanshakti) on

Image courtesy: @mohanshakti

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shakti Mohan (@mohanshakti) on

Image courtesy: @mohanshakti

Also read | Shakti Mohan's Dance Videos And Flawless Dance Routines That Will Blow Your Mind

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shakti Mohan (@mohanshakti) on

Image courtesy: @mohanshakti

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shakti Mohan (@mohanshakti) on

Image courtesy: @mohanshakti

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shakti Mohan (@mohanshakti) on

Image courtesy: @mohanshakti

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shakti Mohan (@mohanshakti) on

Image courtesy: @mohanshakti

Also read | Shakti Mohan Inspired Date Night Looks For This Valentine's Day

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shakti Mohan (@mohanshakti) on

Image courtesy: @mohanshakti

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shakti Mohan (@mohanshakti) on

Image courtesy: @mohanshakti

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shakti Mohan (@mohanshakti) on

Image courtesy: @mohanshakti

Also read | Shakti Mohan Gives Glimpse Into Her Goofy Persona With These Insta Posts

 

 

Published:
