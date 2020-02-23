Times When Shakti Mohan Performed The 'full Split' Amazingly; See Pics & Videos

Shakti Mohan is one of the finest dancers Bollywood has. She entices her fans with her killer dance moves - be it in movies or in dance reality shows. The dancer also has an amazing sense of fashion and her wardrobe collection is always appreciated by her fans.

She is also a social media buff and she keeps on updating her Instagram handle with some throwback pictures and fun videos that show her goofy side. One of her famous dance steps that are popular among all her other steps is the "full split". So to check out some of her full split pictures and videos, have a look below-

Also read | Shakti Mohan’s Outfit Is Perfect For A Summer Outing With Your Girl Gang; See Pics

Times when Shakti Mohan has done the full split amazingly, have a look-

Image courtesy: @mohanshakti

Image courtesy: @mohanshakti

Image courtesy: @mohanshakti

Also read | Shakti Mohan's Dance Videos And Flawless Dance Routines That Will Blow Your Mind

Image courtesy: @mohanshakti

Image courtesy: @mohanshakti

Image courtesy: @mohanshakti

Image courtesy: @mohanshakti

Also read | Shakti Mohan Inspired Date Night Looks For This Valentine's Day

Image courtesy: @mohanshakti

Image courtesy: @mohanshakti

Image courtesy: @mohanshakti

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.