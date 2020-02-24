Shakti Mohan Is Like Every Girl Obsessed With Flowers In This Adorable Throwback Video

Shakti Mohan is a popular sensation on the internet. She has taken over the internet with her dance moves and unique style. She is not only the winner of season 2 of Zee TV's dance reality show, Dance India Dance but has also been a captain in Dance Plus from 2015 to 2019.

Along with reality shows, she is also known for her choreography in the film, Padmaavat. The stunning dancer is like every girl obsessed with flowers in this throwback video. Read on to know more details:

Shakti Mohan is like every girl obsessed with flowers in this throwback video

Shakti Mohan has a large fan base on social media. The internet star took to her social media handle and shared a video of herself throwing flowers around. The dancing sensation captioned her video speaking of how her Sunday feels like. The video sees Shakti in a body-hugging baby pink dress. Shakti Mohan's fans showcased their excitement in her comment section and also stated how they would like to see more of her.

Shakti Mohan apart from her dancing moves is also well known for her rich taste in fashion. Mohan's fans love her new and quirky looks on her social media handle. Listed below are some of Shakti Mohan's fashion photos from her Instagram account. Shakti has been a huge inspiration for many netizens who love her outfits and like to adopt her style.

