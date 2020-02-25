Shakti Mohan's Throwback Photo Proves She Was An Achiever Since School Days, See Pic

Shakti Mohan has evidently emerged as one of the most prominent faces in the entertainment industry. After winning the season 2 of Dance India Dance, Shakti Mohan went on to feature in various reality TV shows as a judge. Besides this, the dancing star also went on to feature in multiple music videos.

But, Shakti Mohan is not just a successful personality on-screen but also an avid social media user. Shakti enjoys a massive following of 7.3 million on Instagram where she often posts heartwarming moments of her life. Here is one of the throwback photos shared by Shakti Mohan. Check it out below.

Shakti Mohan's throwback photo

In the photo, Shakti Mohan can be seen as a school student receiving a trophy from her principal. Shakti had also mentioned it in the caption that she was one of those students who would act as if their exams did not go well but ultimately emerged as a topper. She also stated in the caption that her friend would regard her as 'Revision Mohan' as she would always top her class.

On the work front

Shakti Mohan is currently hosting the second season of her web series Break A Leg. The show revolves around a unique concept of mixing with dance with humour as various known celebrities take the stage and entertain the audience members. Besides this, Shakti Mohan also featured in a music video recently titled Shankar which debuted on her YouTube channel on account of Maha Shivratri 2020.

"Nritya Shakti hume de na daata mann ka vishwaas kamzor ho na"

Hahahahahaha 🤣@ayushmannk I loved this ❤️



Watch this special episode of #BreakALeg2 with my favorite Ayushmann and Tyra Banks @tahira_k

Releasing this Saturday

22nd February on @NrityaShakti’s YouTube channel! pic.twitter.com/0VfRdm6osP — Shakti Mohan (@MohanShakti) February 20, 2020

Har Har Mahadev!!

Today at 6pm we bring to you SHANKAR : Ardhanareshwar, the dance of divine energies. @NrityaShakti YouTube 📺 pic.twitter.com/zFaufIkIfM — Shakti Mohan (@MohanShakti) February 19, 2020

Image courtesy - Shakti Mohan Instagram

