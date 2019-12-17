The Debate
Bollywood Stands 'in Solidarity' With Jamia Millia University’s Protests Against CAA

Bollywood News

Amid the ongoing nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra, Farhan & others react.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Parineeti

Amid the ongoing nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and in wake of the violent protests on Sunday at the Jamia Millia University in Delhi, The face-off between Jamia Millia students and Delhi Police drew heated reactions from Bollywood stars like Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Vicky Kaushal, Farhan Akhtar, Sidharth Malhotra, and many others. The celebrities took to their Twitter handles to condemn the violence.

Anti-CAA Delhi Protests: Taapsee, Richa react on clashes between students & Delhi Police

Ajay Devgn at the trailer launch of his film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero' said, "This is a democracy. The establishment has an opinion, and there are those who do not agree with that opinion. Everyone should have the right to express their opinion. Violence is not the answer. Instead of fighting, things should be settled amicably, so that the aam janta doesn’t suffer.”

Anti-CAA Delhi Protests: Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Alankrita Shrivastava react

PM Modi's message

Reacting to the violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that it was “unfortunate” and “deeply distressing”. Maintaining that violence and disturbance of normal life was not part of the Indian ethos, he reminded that the CAA was passed by both Houses of the Parliament with a resounding majority. The PM noted that the Act highlighted the country’s tradition of harmony and brotherhood.  

Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza condemn Delhi Police's brutal action against protesters

PM Modi gave an assurance that the CAA had nothing to do with any citizen of India, irrespective of religion. He emphasised that the legislation was only aimed at helping persecuted individuals in other countries. Warning against rumours, he stressed that it was time to maintain peace and work together for the development of India.

 

 

