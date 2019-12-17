Bollywood Stands 'in Solidarity' With Jamia Millia University’s Protests Against CAA

Amid the ongoing nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and in wake of the violent protests on Sunday at the Jamia Millia University in Delhi, The face-off between Jamia Millia students and Delhi Police drew heated reactions from Bollywood stars like Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Vicky Kaushal, Farhan Akhtar, Sidharth Malhotra, and many others. The celebrities took to their Twitter handles to condemn the violence.

Ajay Devgn at the trailer launch of his film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero' said, "This is a democracy. The establishment has an opinion, and there are those who do not agree with that opinion. Everyone should have the right to express their opinion. Violence is not the answer. Instead of fighting, things should be settled amicably, so that the aam janta doesn’t suffer.”

What is happening is not okay. The way it’s happening is not okay. People have every right to peacefully voice their opinion. This violence and disruption is both saddening and concerning as a fellow citizen. In no circumstance, must our faith in democracy be shaken. 🇮🇳 — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) December 16, 2019

If this is what’s gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC. — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 17, 2019

This is unreal. We are a secular democracy. This violence that the police have shown in dealing with the students is terrible. Citizens have the right to peacefully protest. @narendramodi @AmitShah Or that is not an option anymore ?? — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) December 16, 2019

‘To strive towards excellence in all spheres of individual and collective activities so that the nation constantly RISES TO HIGHER LEVELS OF ENDEAVOUR AND ACHIEVEMENT.’ - Article 51 A (j) #ConstitutionofIndia #UnityIsOurReligion #FundamentalDuty https://t.co/Hk44AsnUFz — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) December 17, 2019

I stand in solidarity with the students of India. pic.twitter.com/OCl8gH276B — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) December 16, 2019

This is what we were, what we are and what we MUST remain! #neverforget pic.twitter.com/itmacCC9qV — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 17, 2019

कौन ज़ख़्मी हैं... कौन नहीं, यह दर्शाता की हिंसा की किसने और सही किसने...

यह बात न हिंदू मुसलमान की है और न राजनीतिक पार्टियों की....

अपनी सरकार से सवाल करने पर इस तरह का हिंसक जवाब पाने की है...



हिंसा ग़लत थी... ग़लत है और ग़लत रहेगी... — Mudassar Aziz (@mudassar_as_is) December 16, 2019

My heart goes out to all the students back home in Delhi. In a democracy like ours, its sad to see violence against citizens for voicing their opinion through peaceful protests. There should be no place for violence of any form & intent in our country. I strongly condemn this act — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) December 16, 2019

What is happening today across India is unacceptable. This is no longer about a bill, but the erosion of democratic rights to raise your voice, to peacefully protest and dissent. Wake up. This is not about beliefs, religion or safeguarding your interests: it’s about power. — Lisa Ray (@Lisaraniray) December 17, 2019

PM Modi's message

Reacting to the violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that it was “unfortunate” and “deeply distressing”. Maintaining that violence and disturbance of normal life was not part of the Indian ethos, he reminded that the CAA was passed by both Houses of the Parliament with a resounding majority. The PM noted that the Act highlighted the country’s tradition of harmony and brotherhood.

PM Modi gave an assurance that the CAA had nothing to do with any citizen of India, irrespective of religion. He emphasised that the legislation was only aimed at helping persecuted individuals in other countries. Warning against rumours, he stressed that it was time to maintain peace and work together for the development of India.

