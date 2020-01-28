Bollywood War Movies That Were Loved And Appreciated By Audience

Bollywood has made a lot of films that were based on war and history of the country. The movie aims to laud efforts of brave army men who gave their everything for the nation. Over the years, the industry delivered a series of amazing war films for its fans. Here are a few war films from Bollywood that you should definitely binge on if you like action dramas.

Bollywood war films to binge on if you like war dramas

Border

Border is a Hindi language war drama film directed by J. P. Dutta. The film narrates the story of real-life events that happened during the Battle of Longewala in 1971. The film showcases 120 Indian soldiers in Longewala who defend their post all night long until they receive assistance from the Indian Air Force the next morning. Released in 1997, the film stars Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Puneet Issar, and Pooja Bhatt.

LOC Kargil

Released in 2003, LOC Kargil was directed by J. P. Dutta. This film is based on the Kargil war fought between India and Pakistan. The film revolves around the soldiers of the Indian army who try to locate their patrol officers after they learn that the Pakastani troops are crossing the border. A fierce battle then ensues between the two countries. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Saif Ali Khan.

Kesari

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari hit the screens in 2019. The film stars Akshay Kumar Parineeti Chopra, Mir Sarwar, and Edward Sonnenblick. The film is inspired by true events and is based on the Battle of Saragarhi. The plot revolves around Havildar Ishar Singh, a soldier in the British Indian Army, who leads 21 Sikh soldiers in a fight against 10,000 Pashtun invaders. However, what unfolds is the greatest battle of all time with the most unexpected win.

Lakshya

Lakshya revolves around Karan, an aimless young man, who joins the Indian army on a whim but backs out when he finds that leading a soldier's life is difficult. When this creates a conflict with his love interest, he rejoins the Army in order to make her proud. Released in 2004, the film is directed by Farhan Akhtar. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

The Ghazi Attack

Released in 2017, The Ghazi Attack is directed by Sankalp Reddy. In 1971, an Indian Navy Submarine, S21, intercepts a Pakastani submarine, PNS Ghazi, during its routine surveillance and disrupts their mission of destroying INS Vikrant. The film stars Rana Daggubati, Kay Kay Menon, Taapsee Pannu, and Atul Kulkarni.

