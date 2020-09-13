Bollywood's 'great Reputation' Being Destroyed: NCP's Memon Laments 'Kangana-Rhea Divide'

Again taking the focus away from Sushant Singh Rajput death case and the Kangana Ranaut vs Shiv Sena saga, NCP leader Majeed Memon on Sunday expressed his concern about the "great reputation" of Bollywood and said that over 80 years of "amity and brotherhood" is being destroyed. Taking to Twitter, the former Rajya Sabha MP said the question "Are you on Kangana side or Rhea side?" is making rounds in the film industry and Bollywood is "vertically divided" into two broken fractions.

'Are you on Kangana side of Rhea side?'

Are u on Kangna side or Rhea side ? This question is making rounds in Film Industry, as though Bollywood is vertically divided inti two broken fractions. Great reputation of over 80 years of amity and brotherhood is being destroyed. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) September 13, 2020

Earlier, clearly backing its ally Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, Majeed Memon had chosen to focus on the war of words between Kangana and Shiv Sena rather than the shocking actions of the BMC where the civic body partially destroyed the actor's office in Bandra. He said that it is a 'great insult' to call Mumbai Police as 'Babar and his Army.' He asked if actor Kangana Ranaut wants people to lose faith in the police and if she wants a chaotic law and order situation.

Majeed Memon's insensitive remarks

Even in Sushant case, last month, Memon had made a shocking and deeply insensitive remark and said that the late actor was not as famous when he was alive as he is after his death, remarking that he is more famous 'than our PM or President of US.' Later, the NCP leader refused to explain his tweet as Republic TV confronted him.

Sushant was not as famous during his lifetime as he is after his death. The space in media he is occupying nowadays is perhaps more than our PM or President of US ! — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) August 12, 2020

Meanwhile, in a clear signal of the unease in the Aghadi government over Sena’s action against Kangana Ranaut, NCP chief Sharad Pawar distanced his party from the controversy. Clarifying that the Maharashtra government had nothing to do with the attempt to demolish the Manikarnika actor’s Pali Hill office, he told reporters on Friday that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was solely responsible.

“The state government has nothing to do with this. The BMC has taken action against her office. As per my information, BMC takes such action if rules and regulations are violated. The BMC explained that it is the corporation’s decision. The BMC is fully responsible for this,” Pawar said. “We don’t know what Shiv Sena has said. It is an independent party. If they have decided something, it is their right. We are simply not interested in this. As far as NCP is concerned, we are not involved in this,” he added.

