Father's Day: Boman Irani Pens Heartfelt Note For His Mother, Calls Her A 'champ'

On the joyous occasion of Father's Day on June 21, when the entire world shared beautiful and cherished memories with their fathers on social media, veteran actor Boman Irani posted a special wish for his mother. Boman Irani wished his 93-year-old mother on the joyous day who brought him up like a father. In the post, the actor shared the picture of his mother’s hand which he wrote has always blessed, guided, protected, nursed, and nurtured me all through his life.

Boman Irani's wishes for his mother on father's day

Boman also confessed that every year on father’s day he shares special wishes for his mother who always had one hand as a father and the other one as a mother. He also wrote that her hands have always blessed and helped him in overcoming every obstacle in life. At last, he called his mother a “champ.”

Read: Deepika Padukone And Boman Irani's Movies You Can Binge-watch On Weekends

Read: Boman Irani Reveals He Recommended Irrfan Khan To Portray 'Virus' In '3 Idiots'

My 93 year old mother’s loving hands. Every year I wish her on #fathersday :

These hands have blessed, guided, protected, nursed and nurtured me.



One hand as a Father and one as a Mother.



Mother Irani, you’re a Champ!!! pic.twitter.com/n8mXoaw3a3 — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) June 21, 2020

His friends from the fraternity were the first ones to pour in their love for the post. Actress Divya Dutta was the first one to drop a comment under the post and offered loads of love. Television industry veteran and former honcho at Viacom, Raj Nayak also poured in his love for the post. Apart from the stars, several fans of the actor praised the post and thanked the actor for sharing a thoughtful tweet on the micro-blogging site which just made the day of his fans. One of the users hailed Boman for sharing such sweet memories on the special occasion. Another user called it a thoughtful message and wished his mother with good health more of her company. A third user wrote that she is a champion mother of a champion son.

Loads of love to her! — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) June 21, 2020

Give her our love 🤗❤️ — Raj Nayak (@rajcheerfull) June 21, 2020

Sir, may her mother be by her side for many, many years ... peaceful, healthy, full of happiness & love for her loved ones. 🙏🏼💖 — »𝔽𝕣𝕚𝕕𝕒« (@Fridchen90) June 21, 2020

May God give your mother a long and healthy life. — Rohit Singh (@Rohit762) June 21, 2020

Apart from the actor, scores of other stars shared several throwback pictures and moments with their father’s to mark the special day. Some of them to mention are Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and many more.

Sometime back, Boman Irani had completed more than 50 online screenwriting sessions under his workshop which aims to help aspiring writers. Boman started 'Spiral Bound' during the lockdown, which has been regularly attended by more than 70 screenwriters from across the country. The 60-year-old actor said that he started Spiral Bound' with two-three screenwriters who wanted to discuss their ideas with him but the online sessions soon became an important part of his life.

Read: Boman Irani's Love Story With Wife Zenobia Is The Cutest One For The Ages; Read More

Read: Boman Irani Completes Over 50 Online Screenwriting Sessions Amid Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.