Boman Irani's Love Story With Wife Zenobia Is The Cutest One For The Ages; Read More

Bollywood actor Boman Irani has shared his love story through the Instagram page 'Humans Of Bombay' where he has penned his recollections of his first meeting with his wife Zenobia. He shared that it was love at first sight and that they still cherish the memories of their first date. Boman's love story is truly one for the ages as he also shared a photo with Zenobia.

He wrote, “It was love at first sight when Zenobia walked into my Wafer Shop. She made my day with just minutes of conversation. Soon, she began visiting every day & I knew she liked me too–I mean, who needs so many wafers? ⁣Across-the-counter chats turned into calls–we’d talk about everything. But during her BSC exams, her dad said, 'If you don't mind, please don't call for a month, she's getting distracted!' It was tough, but it cemented my feelings.⁣ Finally, after her exams, we went on our first date. But before we even got the menus, I blurted, ‘I think we should get married!’ Kids these days will think I was bonkers but I didn’t need to ‘figure it out’. I knew she was the one. ⁣You know what she said next? ‘Ya, of course. Oh, wait! I forgot my umbrella.’ I’d just proposed & that’s what she said! She thought it was raining when it was just the sound of a Sizzler plate! ⁣

That night, I knew 2 things: I was going to marry her & I wouldn’t need a TV–we had all the entertainment we needed. Guess I was right–we still joke about that night!"⁣.

"On our 1st anniversary, she ‘surprised’ me with a camera–except she used the tips I’d earned at the Taj to buy it! Before we knew it, we had 2 kids–we were eager beavers! But the best part about marriage was that I didn’t have to deal with her 9 PM curfew or her dad waiting like a tiger on the porch.⁣ But honestly, for every laugh I get out of her, she’s been my anchor through it all. She took over the Wafer Shop, took care of the family & pushed me to follow my dream of becoming an actor. ⁣I’m in the spotlight now, but she’s my moral compass. Once, when I’d quoted a fee for a show, my manager realized their budget was larger. When I asked Zenobia about charging a higher fee, she said, ‘No–you were happy with the 1st price so don't get greedy!’ So I say, she may be bad for business but she’s good for the soul. ⁣3 kids & 2 grandkids later, the humor is going strong. We still play 20 questions every time we travel, a game we played on our honeymoon–but I never let her win! It’s been 35 years of laughing together & that’s the key–seeing her smile is everything... even if it's because she knows I’ve got my next joke lined up for her!”

