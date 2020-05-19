Boman Irani Reveals He Recommended Irrfan Khan To Portray 'Virus' In '3 Idiots'

Bollywood actor Boman Irani in an interview revealed how he gave up the role of Virus in 3 Idiots and even recommended late actor Irrfan Khan for the role. Boman Irani is one of the most well-known actors in Bollywood. The role of Virus from 3 idiots is one of the most memorable roles in his career.

While talking to an entertainment portal recently, Boman Irani stated that the role of Virus was quite similar to his role in Munna Bhai MBBS. Boman Irani stated that he had so much love and respect for actor Irrfan Khan that he told Raju Hirani to cast Irrfan Khan instead of him in the role.

Boman Irani stated that he thought Irrfan Khan would be great for the role because he did all his roles superbly. However, Raju Hirani thought that Irrfan Khan was too young for the role. He stated that when he asked Raju Hirani is he was too old for the role, Raju Hirani laughed and went on to make certain alterations in the role.

Boman Irani revealed that he had initially rejected the role of Virus because it was quite similar to that of Dr Asthana from Munna Bhai MBBS. In both cases, the role was that of a dean whose daughters fall in love with the hero. In both cases, the character thought that the hero was a bad guy in the eyes of the character.

Irrfan Khan’s demise

The sad demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan sent shockwaves through the industry. The actor succumbed to a colon infection on April 29, 2020. Irrfan Khan had a long and difficult battle with the neuroendocrine tumor for almost two years.

A statement released by Irrfan Khan's team after the actor's demise read, 'I trust, I have surrendered'; These were some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him.'

The statement further read, 'After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, 'As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.'

