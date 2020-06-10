Deepika Padukone And Boman Irani's Movies You Can Binge-watch On Weekends

In her decade long career, Deepika Padukone has worked in three films with Boman Irani and their onscreen banter has impressed the audience. Here is a look at Deepika and Boman's movies which have managed to leave a long-lasting mark on the audience. The list includes Cocktail, Housefull and more.

Cocktail

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in the leading roles, Cocktail follows the story of a love triangle between a guy and two girls, who are best friends but the complete opposite of one another. Directed by Homi Adjania, the films also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boman Irani in prominent roles. Released in 2012, Cocktail managed to rake in a business of ₹125.7 crores.

Houseful 2010

Starring Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh and Lara Dutta in the leading roles, Housefull follows the story of Aayush who believes himself to be jinxed and attempts to find true love but instead gets caught in a web of lies. Directed by Sajid Khan, the movie also stars Arjun Rampal, Boman Irani and Randhir Kapoor in prominent roles. Released in 2010, Housefull collected nearly ₹45 crores at the box office.

Happy New Year

Starring Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani and Sonu Sood in the leading roles, Happy New Year follows the story of a gang of amateur dancers who take part in a dancing competition. Directed by Farah Khan, Happy New Year also stars Anupam Kher and Jackie Shroff in the prominent roles. Reportedly, the movie managed to collect nearly ₹377 crores at the box office.

What's next for Deepika?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be seen together in the much-anticipated sports-drama, '83. The Kabir Khan directorial '83 chronicles the story of the cricket legend Kapil Dev. While Padukone will be seen playing wife to Ranveer Singh in the movie, Ranveer will be seen essaying the character of Kapil Dev.

The much-anticipated sports drama marks the fourth association of Ranveer and Deepika onscreen. Padukone will also be seen in the Indian remake of the much-acclaimed Hollywood blockbuster The Intern which originally featured Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the leading roles. The actor will also be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday for Shakun Batra’s untitled next.

