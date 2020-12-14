Boman Irani's Cousin's House Robbed In Bangalore, Maid Of 20 Years Arrested

Boman Irani's sister Khursheed Irani's house was robbed in Bangalore by maid who served them for 20 years. Valuables worth Rs. 1.31 crore were allegedly stolen and Mary Alice (mother) along with her son Micheal Vincent were arrested for the same.

According to the report, on December 2, Vincent tried selling two gold biscuits 100 grams each after which the jeweller alerted the cops and detained him for lack of valid documents. On being questioned Vincent then confessed that it came from his mother.

Alice was taken for questioning and she revealed that she robbed Khursheed Irani's residence who until then didn't know about the theft at her house. On checking her lockers, she found her valuables missing and on December 4 she filed a formal complaint.

The complaint alleged 7 gold biscuits, 85 lakh cash and 15,000 dollars were stolen. The report suggests that Vincent had lost huge amount of money while betting on cricket matches and told his mother to steal as she worked at rich people's houses. The officials inform that the search to find items is in process.

Boman Irani, who has played iconic characters in films like Munnabhai MBBS and 3 Idiots, featured in many films last year. This included Total Dhamaal, PM Narendra Modi, Jhalki, Kaappaan, Made in China and Drive.

He will next be seen in the movie '83, which is based on India's historic victory at the Cricket World Cup in 1983. He made a cameo appearance in the Manisha Koirala starrer Maska this year, and is also shooting for the Kannad film Yuvarathnaa.

