Boman Irani's 'Bo-boy To Bo-man' Throwback On 60th Birthday Gets Overwhelming Celeb Love

It was a milestone for Boman Irani as he celebrated his birthday on Wednesday. The actor entered his 60th year and marked the occasion with an adorable childhood picture. He expressed his excitement about going from 'Bo-boy to Bo-man' with the same joy.

Boman Irani turns 60

To convey his gratitude for wishes from fans and friends, Boman Irani posted a photograph from when was very young. The little one was seen with a hat as he looked on delightedly sitting on a scooter in the pic. The Munnabhai MBBS star wrote that he was 'riding' into his 60s with the same joy he had in the '60s and termed the journey as 'Bo-boy to Bo-man.'

Boman conveyed his gratitude for the 'love, good wishes and blessing'.

Riding into my 60’s with the same joy as I did in the 60’s.

Thank you ALL for your love,good wishes and blessings â¤ï¸

~ Bo-boy to Bo-man. pic.twitter.com/8FCWBdTDcY — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) December 2, 2020

The post received immense love from celebrities of the entertaiment industry. Actor Mouni Roy called him her 'favouritest human', sending 'love, light and more love always.'

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle also called him 'one of his favourite people' and termed him as the 'youngest 60 year old' he knew.

Happy 60th to one of my favourite people! Boman, you will be the youngest 60 year old I know! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 2, 2020

Sophie Choudry was among the others to convey her love and good wishes.

Happy happy Boman... loads of love to you ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤— — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) December 2, 2020

If Boman Irani's 'young' looks are being praised, one can say it is all in the genes. Recently, the actor had shared a photograph with his mother, whose looks at the age of 94 had sparked similar reactions.

He had then hailed her for 'inspiring a generation and more.' He credited his mother's sense of humour for 'chasing away every blue moment' in their lives. Thanking her for him not 'missing a thing', he had called 'Mother Irani' as 'the Greatest.'

Boman Irani on professional front

Boman Irani, who has played iconic characters in films like Munnabhai MBBS and 3 Idiots, featured in many films last year. This included Total Dhamaal, PM Narendra Modi, Jhalki, Kaappaan, Made in China and Drive.

He will next be seen in the movie '83, which is based on India's historic victory at the Cricket World Cup in 1983. He made a cameo appearance in the Manisha Koirala starrer Maska this year, and is also shooting for the Kannad film Yuvarathnaa.

