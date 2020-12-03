Boman Irani Shares How He Defines Success In Life And His Thoughts On Mental Health

Known for his spectacular acting skills, Boman Irani recently shared several things as to how he looks forward in life. The actor also talked about his upcoming projects and mentioned how excited he was for all of them. On the occasion of Boman Irani's birthday, let's take a look at what he shared about his life in a recent interaction.

According to reports by Hindustan Times, on turning 61, Boman Irani shared that his mantra in life is to stay happy and find joy in everyday life. He also added that as long as he is happy, age will be nothing but a number. Boman Irani also stated that emotionally he is sharper, more alive and excited than ever and even if physically he cannot do things that a younger person can.

Talking about his definition of success, Boman Irani stated that for him, it is happiness. He added that it should be internal happiness as one could have a blockbuster but if one isn't happy, then there’s no point of that success. He also stated that there could be obstacles in life but one would need to learn to be happy.

Continuing about his definition of success, he stated that enjoying the time while making a movie is a success for him and if he were miserable making a hit film then the success wouldn’t give him joy. Speaking about his roles and experiences, the 3 idiots actor mentioned that when one performs and contributes to a film, their work makes them feel good. He also shared the philosophy he follows that if he is not happy, he is not successful and no amount of money, box office returns and awards can ever match up to internal happiness.

The Khosla Ka Ghosla actor also talked about mental health and how this subject needs to be talked about. He stated that one needs to hold it together, keep an eye on each other and be there for friends and family. He also stated how he sang a song with six little girls recently which was about hope - the need of the hour. He shared how people found it emotional as it wasn't preachy and added how one needs to spread the message of hope that everything will be fine.

Talking about Boman Irani’s movies, he mentioned a few details about his upcoming projects and stated how he was planning to write and direct a few of them.

