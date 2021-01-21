Bombay HC Dismisses Sonu Sood's Plea Challenging BMC's Notice On 'illegal Construction'

The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by Bollywood actor Sonu Sood challenging a notice issued to him by the BMC against 'illegal construction' at his Juhu residence.

A single bench of Justice Prithviraj Chavan dismissed the petition, granting no relief to the actor. The notice was issued by the municipal corporation of Mumbai in October last year, against the alleged illegal altercations made by Sood in a residential building located in suburban Juhu.

The BMC claimed that Sood was a "habitual offender," who was repeatedly trying to convert a residential building into a hotel.

In his petition before the High Court, Sood dismissed BMC's allegations and claimed he had not carried out any illegal construction in the Shakti Sagar building.

"The petitioner has not made any changes in the building that warrants permission from the BMC. Only those changes that are allowed under the MTP Act have been done," advocate Amogh Singh, representing Sood, had argued.

Sood converted residential building into a hotel, alleges BMC

BMC's counsel Sakhare, however, argued that the petitioner was illegally converting the residential building into a hotel without procuring a license.

"A hotel with 24 rooms is being run in the six-story residential building. The BMC has taken demolition action on the property twice...once in 2018 and then in February 2020. But the illegal construction is still on," Sakhare said. A police complaint has now been filed by the corporation, he added.

Through the petition, Sonu Sood had sought to quash the notice and to grant interim protection from 'coercive' action taken against him by the BMC.

Sood, who is known for his roles in films like Dabangg, Jodha Akbar, and Simmba, came into the spotlight last year for his philanthropy work in helping migrants reach their homes during the COVID-19 lockdown.

