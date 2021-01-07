Sonu Sood in trouble for converting his building into hotel; BMC files police complaint

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has registered a police complaint against actor Sonu Sood and his wife Sonali Sood for allegedly converting his six-storey Mumbai building into a hotel without permission. The municipal body claimed that he had refused to abide by the orders after he was served a notice in October. Sonu Sood reportedly rejected the allegations.

Sonu Sood in trouble over building

A junior Engineer named Mandar Wakankar working in the BMC K/W ward filed a complaint at the Juhu police station. In the complaint, he wrote that an inspection had been conducted at the Shakti Sagar building in Juhu on October 24 and it was found that Sonu and Sonali Sood had not taken the requisite permission to make the conversion.

Subsequently. a notice had been served to the duo. The engineer claimed that that ‘accused was continuing to carry out the 'unauthorized development’ even after the notice had been served to them. He sought action against them under section 3 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966.

The property seems to be same that had made headlines when Sonu Sood offered it for quarantine facilities during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per reports, Sonu Sood denied any irregularities and stated that he had the approval for change of user from the BMC.

Sonu Sood in the news

Sonu Sood has been in the news for his charitable endeavours during the COVID-19 pandemic. After helping migrant worker return to their cities during the lockdown, he expanded his initiatives, and later set up formal platforms to provide jobs, medical treatment and more, apart from regularly promising help to pleas on Twitter for various reasons. He was honoured in various ways for his initiative, right from United Nations, to citizens setting up a temple in his name and more.

On the work front, the Dabangg star recently came out with his book I am No Messiah.

“It (lockdown) changed my outlook towards life. I will always remember 2020 as a year when we all tried to be the best versions of ourselves. It (memoir) was my way of capturing those moments for posterity. The memoir is extremely special. Right from the time when I began penning down my experiences to the time when it released a while back, every moment has been special,” Sood told PTI in an interview.

Known for his role as an antagonist in films, he also shared that he’d do only positive roles now as the term ‘real life hero’ started being associated to him.

He recently signed the film Kisaan. Sonu is working on many other films already. This includes Prithviraj and Telugu films like Acharya and Alludu Adhurs.

Congratulations @Sonusood on your book #IamNoMessiah You proved yet again that Heroes are made, Not born. You truly rose to the occasion & helped thousands.Your journey will surely inspire. #IAmNoMessiah in English https://t.co/0ezggmQiLe and Hindi https://t.co/KNhVd7FnJF pic.twitter.com/zRsQSSM16y — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 30, 2020

