Boney Kapoor Celebrates 21 Years Of 'Sirf Tum'; Sushmita Sen Reacts On 'Dilbar' Success

Boney Kapoor on Thursday took to his Twitter handle to celebrate 21 years of his 1999 romantic film 'Sirf Tum'. The movie starred Sanjay Kapoor, Priya Gill, Jackie Shroff, and Sushmita Sen. Remake of 1996 Tamil film 'Kadhal Kottai', 'Sirf Tum' was directed by Agathian.

Sushmita Sen who also appeared in the popular song 'Dilbar' was featured in 'Sirf Tum'. Reacting on the anniversary, Sen wrote, "Wow 21 years already!!! #sirftum 😁😍👏 Time flies Sir @BoneyKapoor Dilbar Dilbar & the priviledge of being a part of this film, will forever remain special!!! I celebrate with the entire team!!!"

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen recently opened up about the remake of her song 'Dilbar' to a media portal. The actor was very pleased with the remake and mentioned that she was glad Nora Fatehi didn't try to copy her. Sushmita also mentioned that she was happy the new generation was still enjoying the old song.

A reinvigorated Sushmita Sen returns to acting with Hotstar Specials "Aarya" and the actor says she wants to let all the filmmakers know that she is ready to work with them. She was last seen in the 2015 Bengali film "Nirbaak", while Anees Bazmee's 2010 multi-starrer comedy "No Problem" was her last Hindi film.



With Disney+ Hotstar's series "Aarya", which also features Chandrachur Singh and Sikander Kher, the actor is making her digital debut.

