Sushmita Sen On Battling 5 Years Of Illness: 'It Took Me To The Darkest Places'

Sushmita Sen is all set to make her comeback with Disney+ Hotstar's new show Aarya. The show also marks Sen's debut on the digital platform. She had been on a sabbatical for almost a decade and revealed in an earlier interview that she had been battling with Addison's disease in 2014. Sushmita opened up about this difficult phase of her life in a recent talk show. Read on:

Sushmita Sen opens up about battling illness

Sushmita Sen said that she is excited about making a comeback to acting. Explaining the reason behind her excitement for Aarya, Sen said that it is because all through the last 10 years, five were lovely as she watched her little one grow up and the other five were traumatising. She said that she was present one hundred per cent for the first five years and the next five took her to the darkest of places where she had never been before. Sen said that through it all, there was always a light at the end of the tunnel.

The actor said that she knew something good is coming, although she wasn't sure what exactly would happen. She added that she knew she had to hold on and fight what she is facing because she is not done. Explaining further, Sen said that it was not in the sense of work, but as something to look forward to.

Talking about the show during its digital trailer launch, Sushmita Sen revealed that she would not respond on the sets if people did not address her as Aarya. She revealed that she was extremely intrigued by the show's name which Ram Madhvani had thought of 9 years ago. The actor said that the name itself speaks volumes for the show.

About Aarya

Created by Ram Madhvani, Aarya is said to be based on a Dutch drama series called Penoza. It was created for Disney+ Hotstar's Hotstar Specials label. Along with Sushmita Sen, the show also stars Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, and Sikander Kher. The show narrates the story of a wife named Aarya whose husband gets shot in broad daylight due to some business issues. Things take a turn when she takes matters in her own hands to save her husband. The show follows her journey from a homemaker to a hardened criminal.

