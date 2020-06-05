Sushmita Sen Says That She Did Not Respond On Sets If People Didn’t Call Her ‘Aarya’

Sushmita Sen upcoming Hotstar Specials web series, Aarya trailer is receiving much love from fans since it has been unveiled by the makers. The Aarya trailer has left fans overjoyed as Sushmita Sen looks at her riveting best in her much-awaited comeback. The actor recently made an interesting revelation that she was so engrossed in the show and with her character while shooting that she did not even respond to people unless they called her 'Aarya' which is her character's name from the show.

Sushmita Sen revealed that she would not look at anyone unless they called her Aarya

Speaking about this at the virtual Aarya trailer launch, Sushmita Sen said that she remembers not looking at anyone unless they called her as Aarya. Sushmita Sen also revealed that she was extremely intrigued by the name Aarya itself which the director of the show, Ram Madhvani had thought of nine years back. The actor said that she was literally jumping after hearing the name during her first meeting for the show. Sushmita Sen then added that the name Aarya itself spoke volumes about the show.

Sushmita Sen called her character Aarya as the courage of a human being

The actor also called her character from the show to be extremely relatable. She said that Aarya is exactly like her as a person, but is very powerfully portrayed on the screen at the same time. Sushmita Sen revealed that for her, Aarya is the 'courage' of a human being. She said that the show is all about going against all odds to do the right thing.

Sushmita Sen is herself a mother of two lovely daughters, Renee and Alisah. She said that this helped her to relate with the character more as she understood the courage which comes from motherhood. Sushmita Sen revealed that any mother would go to any length to protect her family and children. The actor added that when it is a mother in question, people would not want to see how 'courageous' they are.

Sushmita also called every day on sets with the director Ram Madhvani to be a 'learning process'. The Aarya trailer also showcased Namit Das, Chandrachur Singh, Ankur Bhatia, Sikander Kher, Vinod Rawat, Manish Chaudhuri, Sugandha Garg, and Alex O'Neill to be a pivotal part of the show. The show will start streaming on Hotstar Specials on June 19, 2020.

