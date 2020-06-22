Boney Kapoor Dismisses Chances Of 'Maidaan' Releasing On An OTT Platform; Read More

Producer Boney Kapoor recently spoke up about the possibility of his film releasing on OTT platforms. He said that all three films of his, Maidaan, Valimai, and Vakeel Saab, which had been lined up for 2020 will have a theatrical release. He also spoke about how OTT release is a good option for films that have already been completed and cannot afford to wait due to the losses.

A number of films have been opting for OTT release ever since the Coronavirus pandemic has caused ruckus around the world. Bollywood films like Gulabo Sitabo and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena have already made the creative decision of not waiting for a theatrical release.

In a recent interaction with a leading entertainment portal, Boney Kapoor spoke about waiting for a theatrical release. He said that he has always released his films in theatres and is excited for the same this time as well. He was of the stance that we are currently living through extraordinary times that nobody has witnessed before.

Talking about films, he said that if a certain producer is ready with his or her film, and cannot afford to wait for a theatrical release, then OTT platforms are the best way to recover the investments. Boney Kapoor also pointed out how not even a single film of his, in his forty-year long career, has seen an OTT release. He is, however, of the opinion that in the times to come, OTT and theatrical releases may co-exist.

About Maidaan

Maidaan is an upcoming sports film which revolves around the life events of Syed Abdul Rahim, who is considered as the architect of Indian football. The film is being directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor. It stars actors like Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, and Vaibhav Chaudhary in pivotal roles.

In a recent interview, Boney Kapoor had also revealed that the entire set of the film Maidaan had to be torn down amidst the pandemic, causing a great loss to the production house. The film will only get back to its shooting schedule in November since it would take close to two months to put the set back in place.

