Sonam Kapoor's Birthday: Boney Kapoor Shares Cute Throwback Pic To Wish Sonam

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor turned 35 on June 9, 2020, and many celebs have been wishing the stars on her birthday. Sonam's uncle Boney Kapoor took to Twitter and wished his niece on her 35th birthday. Take a look at the post here to know more.

Read Also | Sonam Kapoor & Ranbir Kapoor's Behind-the-scenes Moments From Their Debut Film 'Saawariya'

Boney Kapoor wishes Sonam Kapoor

Boney Kapoor shared a throwback photo on his where he is seen with Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and other kids on the beach. He captioned the pic, "Happy Birthday Beta, may god bless you with happiness - today and always. @sonamakapoor" Take a look at the photo here to know more.

Happy Birthday Beta, may god bless you with happiness - today and always. @sonamakapoor pic.twitter.com/dxpfCV4peY — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) June 8, 2020

Read Also | Anil Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Are Both Scared Of Sonam Kapoor; Banter Hilariously On Her B'day

After Boney Kapoor shared this picture many people have been read ting to it one such person was actor Shabana Azmi. She retweeted the post and asked a quirky question on what Arjun Kapoor was thinking during the picture. Take a look at Shabana Azmi's tweet here.

Read Also | Sonam Kapoor Starrer 'Aisha' Quiz For Every Fashion Fanatic; Check Out

Sonam Kapoor's father Anil Kapoor also took to his Instagram and shared pictures with his daughter on her birthday. He also wrote a heartfelt message for his daughter. In the caption, he wrote "To a daughter like no other, the perfect partner to @anandahuja, a star on screen and an icon with an inimitable style. She's my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous hearted soul I know, (the only person I am shit scared of) & now a bona fide master chef! Happy Birthday, @sonamkapoor! I’m so happy that you’re here with all of us today! â€¬ â€ªLove You, Always!" Take a look at the post here.

Sonam Kapoor thanked Anil Kapoor by taking to the comments section of the post. Sonam wrote "Love you daddy ♥ï¸". After this Sonam's husband, Anand Ahuja also commented on the post and replied to Anil Kapoor on his caption. Anand Ahuja of wrote "Can’t emphasize how scared you (and I !) am of her. Hahaha. ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜ ... Lovely post ðŸ™ðŸ¼". Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares Glimpse Into Her Midnight Birthday Celebrations

On the work front

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the film The Zoya Factor along with Dulquer Salmaan. The film was loved by her fans but did not do well at the box office. It is reported that Sonam Kapoor will be seen in the sequel of the 2018 hit film Veere Di Wedding. It was reported that the film was going to start shooting in mid-2020. But it is at a halt due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Sonam Kapoor will be seen with Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Muskaan Khubchandani in this film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.