Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi And Boney Kapoor Test Negative For Coronavirus

Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor took to his Twitter account and revealed that he, as well as both his daughters Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, have been tested negative for coronavirus. It had earlier been reported that three of the staff members from Boney Kapoor’s house had tested positive for coronavirus. Boney Kapoor mentioned in his tweet that his family had also been spending time in quarantine after his staff was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Boney, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor test negative for coronavirus

Happy to share that while my daughters & I had always been tested negative, our 3 staff members who had tested positive for Covid19, have fully recovered & tested negative. Our 14 day home quarantine period has also ended & we look forward to starting afresh @mybmc @MumbaiPolice — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) June 5, 2020

In his tweet, Boney Kapoor mentioned that his daughters Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor tested for the virus after three consecutive cases of coronavirus were noticed in his residence. He also wrote that he along with his daughters Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor were in a 14-day quarantine, which has now ended. Boney Kapoor hoped for a fresh start after their time in quarantine ended.

We pray for the speedy recovery of all the people who are recovering and to the rest, we urge you to Stay Safe by strictly following guidelines given by the Government. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice #Doctors #HealthcareWorkers #Covid19 #CoronaWarriors #StayHomeStaySafe — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) June 5, 2020

My family and I would like to thank the Doctors, healthcare workers, BMC, Mumbai Police, State and Central Government for their help and support not just to us but to all across Maharashtra and India. Together we shall overpower Covid19 virus. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) June 5, 2020

Boney Kapoor hoped for a speedy recovery of those affected by the coronavirus and urged his fans to stay safe. He asked his fans to follow the guidelines given by the government. He thanked the doctors as well as health care workers along with the police and others involved in helping combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Boney Kapoor had given an official statement that was shared on her social media by Janhvi Kapoor. In the statement, it was mentioned that other than the staff member who had tested positive, no other staff member or Boney Kapoor and his daughters were showing any symptoms of the virus.

A part of the statement shared by Janhvi Kapoor read that everyone at Boney Kapoor’s residence will be homebound for the next 14 days. The statement also thanked BMC and the Government of Maharashtra for taking swift action. It read, ‘My children, our other staff at home and I, are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven’t left our home since the lockdown started.’

The post further read, ‘All of us will be in self-quarantine for the next 14 days. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by the BMC as well as their medical team. We are thankful to the Government of Maharashtra and the BMC for their swift response.’

In the statement, Boney Kapoor also mentioned that he is sharing the information and making a statement to avoid rumours and panic. While concluding, the statement read, ‘I am sharing this information because it is important not to feed rumours and panic. We will take all precautions as required.

