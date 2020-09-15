Boney Kapoor Is 'very Proud' Of Anshula As She Takes Care Of Arjun In 'difficult Times'

Boney Kapoor seemed very proud of his daughter Anshula for managing her work timings and also taking care of Arjun Kapoor. The producer wrote a heartfelt tweet for his daughter and expressed how happy he was to see the bond between the siblings. Not too long ago, Arjun Kapoor had publically mentioned on social media that he tested positive for Coronavirus. Thus, his sister Anshula has been taking care of him and managing her social welfare platform called Fankind.

Boney Kapoor in his tweet wrote that he feels immensely proud of his daughter Anshula who has been taking care of her brother Arjun. He added that despite the ongoing crucial time, Anshula has been a huge support for Arjun. He continued to say that Arjun Kapoor is currently observing quarantine rules and thus Anshula has been managing the house and her social welfare work as well. Anshula has been working on her social welfare project Fankind which is a fundraising platform in exchange for a celebrity encounter.

Very Proud of my daughter Anshula who in these difficult times has taken care of Arjun during his quarantine, managing the house and also her social welfare platform Fankind. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 14, 2020

Thus, the star kid has been managing work at both ends and as a father, Boney Kapoor seemed quite proud of her. Arjun Kapoor in a post had mentioned that he has isolated himself after being tested positive for Coronavirus. He also said that he will be under the supervision of doctors during the time he serves in-home quarantine. He also thanked his fans and friends for all the support they have been showing towards him. Arjun Kapoor added that he will keep fans posted on updates regarding his health in days to come.

Thus, several fans and people were taken by this message and wished well for the actor. Several celebrities left heartfelt messages for the actor and wished him a speedy recovery. Boney Kapoor too felt quite proud of Anshula who, despite the ongoing circumstances, chose to help her brother out. The sentiment was also echoed by fans and followers of Boney Kapoor on his tweet.

