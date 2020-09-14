Boney Kapoor Proudly Flaunts His Daughters' Lockdown Activities, Shares Creative Artworks

Bollywood director Boney Kapoor took to social media to show off paintings created by his daughters, Janhvi and Khushi, while under lockdown. He proudly shared pictures of paintings made by both his daughters and expressed happiness in seeing their creativity during the lockdown. Khushi and her elder sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor have often treated their fans with updates on social media of their activities at home.

Boney Kapoor also shared his pride in the way his eldest daughter Anshula Kapoor has been managing the house and taking care of her business, the social welfare platform 'Fankind'. Anshula has also been taking care of her brother, actor Arjun Kapoor as he is currently recovering from COVID-19 under home-quarantine as advised by his doctors.

Have a look:

Happy to see Khushi’s creativity during lockdown. pic.twitter.com/0hMp8y9Tho — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 14, 2020

Delighted to see my daughter Janhvi’s creative urges during lockdown. This is her work. pic.twitter.com/9bVV2ikEcN — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 14, 2020

Very Proud of my daughter Anshula who in these difficult times has taken care of Arjun during his quarantine, managing the house and also her social welfare platform Fankind. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 14, 2020

Recently, even Janhvi had shared an Instagram post showcasing her painting skills to her fans and followers. She had framed her paintings in the picture where she could be seen sitting on the floor posing for the camera. She captioned the picture, "Been trying to be a painter this past week 🎨❤️🌈"

Have a look:

Meanwhile, her father Boney Kapoor had recently shared a special post on the occasion of 15 years of his 2005 film No Entry, directed by Anees Bazmee. He thanked the cast of the film which included actors Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Celina Jaitly and Lara Dutta for making the comedy film a blockbuster.

What's next for Boney Kapoor?

The acclaimed film producer has plenty of films in his kitty for the upcoming year including the ones that were scheduled for release in 2020 but have been pushed to the next year due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent film industry shutdown. Boney Kapoor will produce Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan, Ajith Kumar starrer Tamil film Valimai, Telugu film titled Vakeel Saab featuring Pawan Kalyan- Nivetha Thomas and the remake of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 2018 film Badhaai Ho in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

