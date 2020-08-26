Boney Kapoor On 15 Years Of ‘No Entry': 'Humbled By Cinegoers Love’

As one of the much-loved film No Entry marked its 15th anniversary on August 26, its producer Boney Kapoor penned a heartwarming note on social media. The ace filmmaker shared two posters of the film starring Bipasha Basu, Fardeen Khan, Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan in pivotal roles. While captioning the post, Boney Kapoor thanked the moviegoers for making the film a blockbuster hit.

Boney Kapoor celebrates 15 years of No Entry

In the first poster, the male leads can be seen clinging on to Bipasha Basu who plays the role of a bar dancer in the film. The second poster also showcases the other star cast of the film including, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, and Celena Jaitley. In the caption, Boney thanked the entire star cast and the director, Aneez Bazmee for making a great entry into the hearts of all the fans with the film No Entry.

The story of the film revolves around newspaper owner Kishan (Anil Kapoor) has always been faithful to his wife, Kaajal (Lara Dutta), who constantly suspects him of having affairs. Meanwhile, Kishan's married friend Prem (Salman Khan) frequently cheats on his doting wife, Pooja (Esha Deol), without getting caught, incurring the disapproval of Kishan and photographer Sunny (Fardeen Khan). Tired of listening to his moralistic pals, Prem introduces Kishan to Bobby (Bipasha Basu), an attractive bar dancer. According to reports, during the years, there were several rumours about the making of the sequel of the film. Reportedly, Boney Kapoor in an old interview with Hindustan Times confirmed to bring Anees as the director for the second installment while the star cast of the film is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the ace filmmaker is set to produce Valimai which is set for a 2021 release. The film is an upcoming Tamil language action thriller starring Janhvi Kapoor, Ajith Kumar, and Huma Qureshi. Helmed by H. Vinoth, the film will also get a Hindi version and is reportedly headed for a theatrical release.

Boney Kapoor is also producing Ajay Devgn's Maidaan. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film also stars Priyamani and Vaibhav Choudhary. The film is a sports drama where Devgn will be seen essaying the character of Syed Abdul Rahim. The film also marks the Hindi film debut of Keerthy Suresh. He is also set to make his digital debut with Amit Sadh starrer Zidd on Zee5.

