Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Boney Kapoor Turned AD For The Movie 'Anurodh'

Boney Kapoor is one celeb who always takes netizens on a trip down the memory lane. The producer shares many throwbacks and rare pictures from his professional and personal life. Recently, he became nostalgic about his days as an assistant director and not only shared an unseen picture of himself but also narrated his experience from when he began his career in the industry.

Boney Kapoor remembers his days as an AD

Boney took to his Twitter handle to share a monochrome picture of himself from the sets of the film, Anurodh. A young Boney can be seen in the middle of a shoot from the movie wherein he is also holding the clapper board for the particular scene. A crowd can be seen watching the entire scenario. The Mr. India producer also wrote in the caption about his foray into the industry. He stated that his journey in films began as he started assisting his father, Surinder Kapoor in the latter's production ventures from the year 1973.

He went on to state that he also worked as an assistant director for two years with Kamalakhar Kharkhanis who had edited some blockbuster movies of filmmaker Manmohan Desai. The producer added that he collaborated with filmmaker Shakti Samanta as an assistant director between the years 1976 and 1977. He revealed that the movie Anurodh was the director's debut in the industry. Take a look at the picture shared by the Mom producer.

My journey in film making began in 1973 assisting my father in his productions I also worked as one of the assistants for 2yrs with KamalakarKarkhanis who edited some of ManmohanDesai’s blockbuster films joined Shakti da as assistant director between 1976/77 Anurodh was 1st film pic.twitter.com/6k7vs2j73D — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 20, 2020

About Anurodh

Talking about the movie Anurodh wherein Boney worked as an assistant director, the film starred Rajesh Khanna, Simple Kapadia, Vinod Mehra, and Ashok Kumar in the pivotal roles. The film was released in the year 1977. The movie was reportedly a huge success at the box office.

On the work front, the producer is all set to produce the film, Valimai which is set for a 2021 release. The film is an upcoming Tamil language action thriller starring Janhvi Kapoor, Ajith Kumar, and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles. The movie is helmed by H. Vinoth, the film will also get a Hindi version and is reportedly headed for a theatrical release. He will also be producing Ajay Devgn's Maidaan.

